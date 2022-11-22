Kay Ann Gaasedelen, age 88, of Northfield died on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Kay Ann (Ford) Gaasedelen was born Aug. 26, 1934, to William and Mabel Ford in Faribault, Minnesota. She was early baptized and later confirmed in the Christian faith. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1952. She attended Mankato State Teachers College, where she received a teaching degree in elementary education. She taught school from 1955 to 1959 in New Brighton, Minnesota, while her husband Owen attended Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul. They were married on May 19, 1956.

In July of 1959, she and Owen went to Columbus, North Dakota, where they served their first call in the Columbus parish until September of 1965. Following that, they served at Rushford Lutheran Church in Rushford, Minnesota, for 15 years. They then took a call to Washburn, North Dakota, where they served First Lutheran Church for 12 years. Their last call was at Garner, Iowa, serving Faith Lutheran Church for almost 13 years. After 47 years serving in the ministry as a pastor’s wife, she, with her husband of 64 years, retired in Northfield, Minnesota, in 2006.

She is survived by one son, Owen William, and his children and grandchildren: Owen James (Summer) (and their children: Estes, Eden and Lars), Tiina Milja and Markus William; daughter, Mary Kay (Brian) Higgins and their two children: Elise Florence and Kate Ann; daughter, Ann Gaasedelen and her daughter, Jessica Renae (Jake Buchholz); brother,, Patrick (Ilith), Ford, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; several nephews and nieces.

Kay is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister-in-law, Jean Ford and brother-in-law, Arlen Gaasedelen and sister-in-law, Virginia Gaasedelen.

Kay, saved by God’s grace, was a servant of Christ, a loving wife and grandmother.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, with the Reverend Henry L. Doyle, officiating. Interment will be at the Vang Lutheran Cemetery, Dennison.

Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.