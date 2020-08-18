× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kay Joan Sammartano Bowen, of Little Rock passed to a place of everlasting love, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 7, 1933.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Bowen; and her six girls from her first marriage to Marvin Sammartano, Cindi Sammartano, Kathleen (Ward) Hillegas, Dina (Bill) Damrow, Anna (Bruce Steingart) Curtis, Angela (Rob) Smith, and Mara (Bert) Miller. Family was key in her life. She loved her grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Hillegas, Sam Damrow, Matthew Damrow, Jack Curtis, Claire Curtis, Anthony Mahairas, Alex (Dan) Fabry, Nick (Brittney) Mahairas, Melissa (Phil) Ortiz, Michael (Alex) Smith, Logan Miller; and five great-grandchildren.

She worked to raise her girls while pursuing a Master’s degree in nursing, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kay worked to prepare succeeding generations of nursing professionals, as an instructor at Western Technical College in La Crosse, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Many of her former students comment on the positive effect she had in shaping their futures.