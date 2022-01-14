Kay V. Forschler

TOMAH—Kay V. Forschler, age 79, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born August 26, 1942, to LeRoy and Thelca (Esselmann) Fischer.

Kay was united in marriage to Bruce Forschler in September of 1963. She spent her working years as a bookkeeper at Band Box Cleaners in Tomah. Following retirement, she enjoyed playing bingo at the Tomah Senior Center and attending shows at the Tomah Area Community Theater.

She is survived by her children: Nancy (Fred Warzynski) deSantis of Tomah, WI, Deb (Gary) Hanson of Wilton, WI, Jean Forschler of Tomah, WI and Lisa (Randall) Montague of La Crosse, WI; grandchildren: Paul and Sara deSantis, Kaylee (Brent Riddlestine) Hanson, and Sara (Ryan) Hellerud; great-grandchildren: Bree and Wesley Hellerud, along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bruce; her son, Timothy; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: George and Lauretta.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Dennis Frost will officiate. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery, Tunnel City, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.