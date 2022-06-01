HOLMEN—Kaye Denise Squier, of Holmen, WI went to eternal life unexpectedly, due to a stroke on Sunday, May 29, 2022 surrounded by her family at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

She was born in La Crosse, WI to Willis and Charlotte (Schaffner) Fernholz on April 1, 1963. She graduated from Onalaska High School and went on to Western Wisconsin Technical College, earning a degree as a dental hygienist. She married Mark Squier on December 23, 1988.

Kate worked in the dental industry for many years before switching to become an administrative assistant at Balduzzi’s Lumber and Laborers Local 140. She retired in 2018 to enjoy her passions which were gardening, canning, fishing, camping, and playing with her dog Eddie. Her biggest joy in life was her son Ben, his wife Ashley, and her two granddaughters Chloe and Josie. She made many friends watching her son grow up and play sports. She loved spending time with her father Willis in their garden, fishing for sunfish, and canning.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte; father, Willis; and brother, Harley. Survivors include her husband, Mark; son, Ben, and wife Ashley; granddaughters Chloe and Josie; sisters, Valerie (Joel) Behrens, Wanda (Ken) Thorson; nephew Brandon (Jodi) Behrens, nieces Breanna (Scott) Martin, Libby (Erik Kahl). She is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska, WI. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. A luncheon will be served after in the church basement. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 5-7 PM and again on Friday from 9 AM until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse and Rochester, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in her name to the Brice Prairie Conservation Association.

