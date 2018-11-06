Kaye Don Rudie, 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Bluffview Nursing Home in Holmen.
Don was born in La Farge, June 12, 1936, to Walter and Goldie (Stout) Rudie. After graduating from La Farge High School, Don married Beverly Bender and raised six children together, but then later divorced. Don owned and operated two major businesses in his lifetime, Industrial Sales and Motor Repair in Rockford, Ill., and La Crosse Fluid Power in La Crosse. Don was an avid marble collector and frequented many marble shows around the Midwest. Don’s hobbies included fishing, sports and golf. He loved watching sports, especially the Badgers, Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Twins. As a younger man, Don coached his older boys on their baseball teams. He enjoyed playing on adult basketball and softball teams.
Don is survived by his children, Deb (Tony) Rubasch, Linda (Tyler) Trugillo, Allan (Laura), Rick, Steven (Barb),and Mike (Tammy); 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, John (d. Cheryl) Rudie. Don was preceded in death by his parents.
During his lifetime, Don’s companies were more than just a business to him. The friendships and acquaintances he made over the years were very important to him and for all those lives he touched, a celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby.
A private, family service and burial for Don will be Nov. 9, 2018. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.
To view the obituary in its entirety or offer online condolences to the family, go to www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home is serving the family. (608) 634-2100.