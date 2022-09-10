EGG HARBOR—Keith Alan Homeier, 71, of Egg Harbor, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022.

He was born April 19, 1951 in Chicago Heights, the only son born to Gilbert Adelbert and Helen Louise (Wishnewski) Homeier. Keith graduated from Bloom High School with the Class of 1969.

He worked at TTM Technologies in Chippewa Falls for many years, retiring in 2012. Keith moved to the summer home in Door County full time after his retirement. He loved to read and had a passion for classic cars.

Keith is survived by his children: Brandi (Sally Fornes) Homeier and Kristofer (Sydney) Homeier; grandchildren: Hudson and Helen Homeier; and faithful pup, Shadow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Helen Homeier.

In honor of his wishes, no formal services will be held.

Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. and Door County Crematory, LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting the family.

Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Keith may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.