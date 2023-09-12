Keith Edward Seidlitz, age 73, departed this life surrounded by family on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Keith was born on Dec. 13, 1949, to Lorraine and Edward Seidlitz of Cornell, Wisconsin. Keith attended school in Cornell, and throughout his time at Cornell High School he proved himself to be a talented athlete, lettering in basketball, baseball, football and track before graduating in 1969. He was drafted into the Army in 1970 and honorably served his country until 1972. Keith went on to work in the construction trades until a work injury forced him into early retirement.

Keith loved rock and roll music, but apparently was better suited as a listener than a performer because in high school he was asked to quit the band. He continued to play sports following high school, participating in the annual alumni basketball tournaments and the (in) famous Master Batter’s Softball Team — repeated champions of the coveted Beer Drinking Trophy. Ever the skilled pool player, Keith could often be found hustling a game for money and/or rum and cokes.

Keith married LuAnn Pederson on March 25, 1983, in Frederic, Wisconsin. They were married during the middle of a late spring blizzard, and the couple’s candlelit ceremony turned out to be a comical improvisation by Snuffy, the groomsman, who couldn’t find a lighter and had to utilize the wedding guests’ BIC lighters.

Over the years, Keith took on many-a-nickname, including “Keifer the Reefer,” “Reefer,” “Keifers” — but his favorites were always “Dad” and “Grandpa.” Keith and LuAnn had three daughters, Mariah, Ali and Erin.

Blessed with a great sense of humor, Keith would often pick up his daughters from high school in the rusted out, banana yellow 1985 Crown Victoria with the missing muffler. He would laugh as he hit the gas out of the parking lot and watch as his daughters ducked in the backseat out of embarrassment.

Savy, Keith would hide his mother’s famous pies before anyone showed up at a family function. When the pies were ultimately discovered, he would declare they were “no good and you wouldn’t like it” as the meringue outlined his mustache.

Keith fancied himself a bit of a handyman, his family lovingly referring to his work as “just another quality build by K.S. Construction.” This was not because it was a legitimate business, but because he would scribble his initials in big, black magic marker on all his tools/projects. His go-to means for fixing anything included WD-40, expansion foam, duct tape and some mystery green material he melted down to patch and fill a multitude of cracks, holes and breaks — including the hole he put in the bottom of his boat while installing a new boat seat.

As much as he loved his daughters and grandchildren, his one true love has always been his life partner, his best friend and forever fishing buddy, LuAnn. Most every weekend during the summer the two of them could be found on Lake Sissabagama in Stone Lake, Wisconsin, attempting to bail out the boat in order to go fishing.

Never one to let anything bother him, he was quick to offer the following advice to his girls and grandkids: “Shake it off,” “Quit fussin,’” and, at the end of most every conversation, “Take ‘er easy.”

He is survived by his loving wife, LuAnn; his eldest daughter, Mariah Potter (Christopher); his middle, daughter Ali Ellefsen (Chauncey); and grandchildren, Hailey, Abby, Gavin, Evelynn, Kinsley, Huck and Oliver. He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Erin Seidlitz; parents, Lorraine and Ed; and siblings Gary, Richard, Judy and Donald.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Mill Yard Park Pavilion, located at 121 Park Road, Cornell, Wisconsin. Food, refreshments and music will be provided. Until then, tip back a rum and coke in his honor and remember to “Take ‘er easy.”