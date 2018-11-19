Keith Z. Kirk, 64, of Tomah passed away at his home Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
He was born Dec. 28, 1953, to Farrell and Ruth (Zerrull) Kirk in Tooele, Utah. Keith was a member of the Morgan High School graduating class of 1972 and a student at Weber State College in Utah. On Aug. 6, 1977, he was united in marriage to Lizabeth A. Goodrich at a ceremony in Madison, Wis. He worked several years as a quality control inspector for Toro. He then was employed as an electrician by Arc Electric. After a number of years, he took the job of custodian at Miller Elementary School. Keith was a “jack-of-all” trades. In his spare time, he often was building, remodeling, or repairing a variety of different things. His caring and generous personality often led him to assisting others with repair projects, or lending a helping hand wherever it was needed. His matter-of-fact, dry humor will forever be remembered and appreciated by those closest to him. When time allowed, he loved fishing. It was always a part of his life. He fished with his dad, grandpa, and brothers growing up, and with his own children as they were growing up. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for all of his life, a devoted husband for 41 years, a proud father, and a beloved grandfather to his beautiful granddaughters, who brought special joy to his life.
He is survived by his wife, Liz Ann of Tomah; and their children, Jesse, Mairi, and Cameron (Pamela) Kirk; Cameron and Pamela’s three children, granddaughters, Alexandria, Sophia and Julia, were a great joy in his life. He is also survived by his parents, Farrell and Ruth Kirk of Morgan, Utah; his two brothers, Rodney (Susan) Kirk and David (Debbie) Kirk both of Utah; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Goodrich of Tomah; and a brother-in-law, Ron (Courtney Wilson) Goodrich of Cottage Grove; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Victoria; his father-in-law, C. Vic Goodrich; and a brother, Rees Kirk.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov.24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 702 E. Montgomery St., Sparta. The Presidency of the Sparta Branch will officiate, with church members participating as speakers during the service. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 24, at the church.
