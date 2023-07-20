JIM FALLS — Keith L. Zimmerman, age 63, of the town of Anson, Jim Falls, passed away on July 18, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital with his wife by his side.

He was born July 26, 1959, in Chippewa Falls to LeRoy and Esther (Gullickson) Zimmerman. In 1977, he graduated from Chippewa Falls High School.

Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1983, moving up to the rank of sergeant. He served with the Nike Hercules Missile Unit as a fire control operator.

On June 11, 1983, he married Wanda Warner at Lambs Road Church in Sewell, New Jersey. They lived in Jim Falls, where Keith worked as a lineman for Chippewa Valley Electric for 36 years.

In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, woodworking and anything outdoors. He spent a lot of time at Thompson’s West End Campground in Washburn fishing on Lake Superior and loved to take others out fishing.

He was active in the Bloomer Archery and Cornell Snowmobile Club and spent many years teaching snowmobile and ATV safety courses.

Keith also loved to travel, taking trips to Wyoming, Texas, North and South Carolina, The Great Smoky Mountains, and Germany. He once rode his Harley from Kentucky to the Carolinas. He enjoyed going to the Florida Keys the past five years.

Keith is survived by his wife of 40 years, Wanda; children: Brian (Christine) Zimmerman of Jim Falls and Mellisa (Eric) Pfundt of Onamia, Minnesota; grandchildren: Joshua, Gracie J. and Trinity Zimmerman; step-granddaughter, Piper; sisters: Sue (John) Shakal of Boyd, Karen (Charlie) Olynick of Sheldon; brothers: David (Kathy) Zimmerman of Jim Falls, Dale (Michele) Zimmerman of Jim Falls; nieces, nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; and brother-in-law, John Shakal

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with Pastor Stephanie Plasch officiating. Visitation will also begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Interment will be at Copp Cemetery, town of Anson, with military honors provided by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.