Keith R. Kimmel

Keith was born June 17, 1960, in Wabasha, Minn., to Grace and Glen Kimmel. Keith was raised in Pepin, Wis., with his twin brother Kevin and brother Kent.

Keith married the love of his life, Kathryn Kimmel, on April 12, 1994. Keith is survived by his twin brother, Kevin Kimmel; brother Kent Kimmel; three step-daughters: Christine West (Derek), Kari Benson (Todd), Heidi Sobeck (Shannon); seven grandchildren: Tyler, Caleb, Preston, Aaron, Nicholas, Summer and Mahayla; sisters-in-law: Sue Wobig and Jill Mueller; two very special niece and nephew to whom Keith was very close: Amber Langen and Ryan Kimmel. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Kathryn Kimmel.