ONALASKA—Keith R. Krause, 84, of Onalaska, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church. Pastor Chris Sesvold will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.