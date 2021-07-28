Kelly Renee (Tschumper) Lonkoski, 57, of Lannon, WI and formerly of Onalaska, WI passed away early July 22, 2021 at home due to complications of lung cancer. She was born September 8, 1963 to Richard and Patricia (Behm) Tschumper. Kelly married Mark Lonkoski in 1986 and later divorced. They had two sons, Jacob and Jonah that Kelly was so proud of. Kelly was engaged to Todd Peters at the time of her passing.

Kelly is survived by her sons: Jacob Lonkoski and Jonah Lonkoski of Lannon, WI; her fiance, Todd Peters of Lannon, WI; her mother, Patricia Kaufmann (Dennis) of Onalaska; her brothers: Dean Tschumper and Heath Tschumper (Kristin) both of La Crosse; nephews: Jerimiah Tschumper (Karlie) and Drew Tschumper; and niece Ellie Tschumper and her dog, Jax. Kelly was preceded in death by her father, Richard Tschumper; and her grandparents: Frank and Dora Tschumper and George and Hazel Behm. A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska, WI; online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com.