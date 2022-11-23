TOMAH—Kelly T. Ingenthron, age 64, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home after a brave battle with cancer. Kelly was born July 2, 1958 to Richard and Joan (Hoppe) Ingenthron. He married Linda Allen on July 13, 2002 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tomah, and remained an active member with his wife. Kelly was a Lineman for Oakdale Electric for many years, and retired in 2017. He especially enjoyed gambling trips with friends and family, hunting, and more than anything his time with family and the vacations they took together. He also loved dearly his dogs and faithful companions, Ethel and Miley. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Ingenthron; children: Brendan (Stephanie) Ingenthron, Kara (Josh) Dawley, and Jared (Kayleigh) Ingenthron; his two beloved twin grandsons: Jack and Logan Ingenthron (with another baby Ingenthron grandson on the way in February) and Ethel and Miley, his dogs; brothers: Kevin (Linda) Ingenthron, Kris (Collette) Ingenthron; and sister, Kerry (Jerry) Wilson; nieces and nephews: Marissa (Fiance-Chad) Wilson, Kelly (Travis) Austin, Matt (Danielle) Ingenthron, Taylor (Sadie) Ingenthron, and Tucker (Ruby) Ingenthron.

Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Joan; and a sister, Kim Ingenthron; along with his favorite dogs, Lucy and Brewster.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor Bert Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.