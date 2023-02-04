Kelly Wegener, beloved daughter, sister, niece and aunt, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Salem Hospital after a courageous battle with a long term illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and cherished dog Hope.

Kelly was born at St. Francis Medical Center then moved to Davenport, IA as a child.

Kelly graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1998. She received her EMT certification from Scott Community College as well as an Associate in Applied Science degree in Environmental Health and Safety. In 2018, Kelly graduate Summa Cum Laude from Waldorf College with a Bachelor degree in Occupational Safety while working full time.

Kelly loved to cook, create beautiful crafts and paintings which she sold in her Etsy store.

Kelly brought sunshine into every life she touched. She made everything beautiful.

She was an adoring aunt to her niece, Christina and nephew, Jeremiah.

Left behind to honor her memory are her mother, Lynda Shepherd (Salem, OR); father, Michael Shepherd Sr. (Dallas, OR); sisters: Megan and Erin Shepherd (Dallas, OR); aunts and uncles: Lois Fellenz (West Salem, WI), Carol Dahl (Janesville, WI), Don and Mary Clements (Holman, WI), Sue Stoeckly (La Crosse, WI) Harold and Judy Smith (Onalaska, WI), Don and Diane Stoeckly (Onalaska, WI) David and Patty Post (La Crosse, WI), David and Jini Stoeckly (Onalaska, WI) as well many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kelly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Lyle and Irene Wegener, Jim and Norma Stoeckly; paternal grandfather, Charles Shepherd; three uncles; two cousins and a nephew.

Rites of cremation were performed at City View Funeral Home ( Salem, OR).

A celebration of Kelly’s amazing life will be held at a later date.

In her honor, please donate to an animal rescue or shelter of your choice.