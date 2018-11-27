Kenneth W. Alexander, 84, of La Crosse died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Gundersen Health System.
He was born Jan. 19, 1934, in La Crosse and was raised by Howard and Dorothy (Spah) Alexander.
Ken married his childhood sweetheart, Sally Schwertfeger Aug. 12, 1955, in Yorktown, Va., during his service in the Navy. After his service they moved back to the La Crosse area, where they began their life-long journey together.
Ken began his career at the Trane Company in La Crosse as a draftsman and worked his way up to advertising and audio and visual departments, where he retired from. Ken always spoke of “I have never worked a day in my life,” expressing his love of both the Navy and the Trane Company. It was noted by many coworkers that Ken could sniff out treats brought in by different departments on various floors of the Administration Building, where he worked.
Ken enjoyed being outdoors, playing fast pitch softball and camping. One of Ken’s favorite adventures was taking a trek to the state of Washington and back with his wife, Sally, on the back of their Goldwing motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Dorothy Alexander; brothers, Howard and Gary; sister, Patricia Oliver; and his nephew, Joel Bay, whom Ken was legal guardian.
Ken is survived by his children, Jeffrey of Holmen, Kimberly (Willard) Hart of La Crosse and Rebecca (Joseph) Farwell of La Crosse. Ken was legal guardian of Gary (Sue) Bay, Platteville, Wis., Lynda (Vernon) Miller and Cynthea Campbell, both of Florida; grandchildren, Michael Garcia Rondon, Brandi and Jennifer Alexander, Brittney Wiese, Alexander Farwell, Nico and Antonio Bay, Mathew and Jeffery Miller, Angela (Eric) Croft, Jason (Jamie) Bay, Jennifer (Joseph) Kelly, Sarah (Christopher) Brown, Shanna and Michael Campbell; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Ken was a very caring and giving person and always wanted to help the less fortunate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Aquinas Catholic Schools or Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with the burial to be at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at church.
