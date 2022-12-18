 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenneth D. Proctor

Kenneth D. Proctor

HOLMEN — Kenneth D. Proctor, age 86, of Holmen, Wis., passed away at his home on Thursday, December 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Holmen on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with times for visitation both on Tuesday evening, December 20, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home (515 McHugh Road, Holmen) from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m.. A private burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Thursday. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to read the extended obituary.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News