HOLMEN — Kenneth D. Proctor, age 86, of Holmen, Wis., passed away at his home on Thursday, December 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Holmen on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with times for visitation both on Tuesday evening, December 20, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home (515 McHugh Road, Holmen) from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m.. A private burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Thursday. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to read the extended obituary.