Kenneth Lloyd Doering
RICE LAKE, Wis. — Kenneth Lloyd Doering, 75, of Rice Lake died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at his home in the company of Mary, Cole and Lugs.
He was born July 7, 1943, in Ripon, Wis., to Lloyd and Anita (Rens) Doering.
During his career, Ken worked for the USDA as a federal meat inspector for 40 years for Oscar Meyer, Bakalar’s and Reinhart Foods Meat Plant. After retirement, he inspected Kwik Trip’s bakery operation. He was married in Bangor, at St. Paul’s Church June 14, 2003, to Mary Craig and in 2012, they moved onto Rice Lake, where they enjoyed everything lake living has to offer. Ken was an active member of the Golden K (Kiwanis), enjoyed fishing and was a proud season ticket holder and stockholder of the Green Bay Packers since 1962.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; one son, Todd (Christa) Doering of Waunakee, Wis.; stepchildren, Hannah Fisher of La Crosse and Cole Fisher of Rice Lake. He will be sorely missed by his canine companion, Lugs Doering. Ken was preceded in death by his first wife, Cherryl Doering; their son, Sean; his sister, Janelle Koepler.
There will be a visitation held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Skinner Funeral Home-Rice Lake, then from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home in West Salem. Burial will be Saturday at Markesan Cemetery in Green Lake.