Kenneth E. Goede, 83, of Onalaska, WI passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 in his home. He was born on September 4, 1939 to Victor and Mavis (Larson) Goede. Ken retired from McKesson Pharmaceutical after 46 years of employment success. He is survived by his wife Joan, three sons: Jeff (Donna) Goede of La Crosse, Wade Goede of Winona, MN and Eric Goede of Minnesota City, MN, three grandchildren: Heather, Shawn and Falon, two great-grandchildren: Armin and Cecilia, two sisters: Janice Bottcher of La Crosse and Vivian Harter of Virginia Beach, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. Pastor Martin Yeager will officiate. Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.