TOMAH—Medal of Honor Recipient Kenneth E. Stumpf, age 77, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home. He was born September 28, 1944, to Lawrence Sr. and Arvella (Halverson) Stumpf in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Ken was drafted into the United States Army in 1965. He served three tours in Vietnam retiring as a sergeant major after 29 years of service. During his first tour, on April 25, 1967, he would earn our military’s highest decoration, The Medal of Honor for actions above and beyond the call of duty.

His Medal of Honor Citation: For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty. S//Sgt. Stumpf distinguished himself while serving as a squad leader of the 3d Platoon, Company C, on a search-and-destroy mission. S//Sgt. Stumpf’s relentless spirit of aggressiveness, intrepidity, and ultimate concern for the lives of his men, are in the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the U.S. Army. Ken would spend the rest of his life proudly and humbly serving his county, his fellow veterans, and many organizations in various capacities.

On December 7, 1968, he married Dorothy Guralski at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. The marriage was blessed with two sons, one daughter, four granddaughters, two grandsons and 46 wonderful years. Ken’s strength came from being married to Dorothy, she was the glue that kept their family close.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Doris) Stumpf, Stafford, VA; daughter, Jobi (Kurt) Spolum, Tomah; and son, Adrian (Stacey) Stumpf, La Crosse; grandchildren: Miranda, Alicia, Catheryn, and Logan Stumpf and Reid and Delaney Spolum; sisters: Diane Ozuna and Judy (Ted) Birling. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Arvella; his wife, Dorothy; siblings: Lawrence “Larry” Stumpf Jr., Robert Stumpf, Shirley Schultz and Beverly Wettstein.

Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial with full military honors will be held in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to one of Ken and Dorothy’s favorite charities, Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter, 15560 State Highway 131, Tomah, WI 54660. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.