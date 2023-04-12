Kenneth George Breckner, age 89, of Menomonie went home to his heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Ken was a devoted husband and family man. His family will miss his endless knowledge, words of encouragement and wonderful storytelling ability.

Ken was born Feb. 25, 1934, in Chicago to George and Myrtle Breckner. His family moved to Chetek, Wisconsin, in 1948 where he helped his parents build a family resort business known as Snug Harbor Resort. Ken married his high school sweetheart, Jeannette, in 1954. They celebrated 65 years together.

Ken and Jeannette were blessed with three children. They settled in Menomonie to raise their family. One day Ken took Jeannette and their family 5 miles north of town and turned off on a narrow country road to show her a small quaint log cabin located under the towering pine trees of Tainter Lake. Ken looked at Jeannette and said, “Don't worry honey, I can fix it up”. After purchasing the property, Ken learned many self-taught handyman skills. Together they transformed the cabin into a beautiful home and a place to raise their family. They resided there for over 50 years.

Early in his marriage, Ken served honorably in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of captain. He graduated from UW-Superior with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. In later years he attained his master's degree, majoring in elementary administration. He was a dedicated educator in the School District of the Menomonie Area, teaching fifth and sixth grade and also serving as principal at several elementary schools. Ken further enhanced core classroom learning as the director of the Chapter I and II reading programs. Ken retired after 32 years but soon discovered his passion for education continued. For several years he mentored and counseled UW-Stout education students as they prepared for their future in teaching. During retirement, Ken and Jeannette enjoyed traveling to various areas of the United States as well as their ancestral countries of Norway and Germany. He enjoyed occasional hunting and fishing trips with his buddies or a few family members.

Ken was a faithful servant of God. He was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Menomonie. His remarkable voice took him many directions there. Ken lectured, sang in the church choir and served as Sunday school superintendent and on various committees.

Ken is survived by daughter, Jean (Reno Vuillemot) Breckner, daughter, Kris (Gary) Andress; son, Brad (Brenda) Breckner; six grandchildren: Jared (Kari) Hintzman, Jordan Hintzman, Kyle (Jill) Andress, Anna (Alex) Sinkus, Ethan Breckner and Kenna Breckner and eight great-grandchildren: Megan, Rachel, Lauren, Ethan, Logan, Emerson, Adaline and Aurelia.

In addition to his wife, Jeannette, he is preceded in death by his parents, George and Myrtle Breckner, and his brother and sister-in-law, John and Nancy Breckner.

The family suggests memorials in Ken's name be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Menomonie, or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to sincerely express their appreciation to the staff of The Neighbors of Dunn County and St. Croix Hospice for their love and compassionate care.

A private celebration of Ken's life will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Menomonie at a later date. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery in Chetek. Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is serving the family.

