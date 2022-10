LA CROSSE—Kenneth G. Proksch, 91, of La Crosse, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse to Elmer and Edna Proksch. He grew up in Stoddard, WI.

There will be a celebration of life held at Schmidty’s Bar and Restaurant at 3119 State Road in La Crosse on Sunday, October 16, 2022, 3:00—7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts will be donated to the Jack E. Proksch Scholarship Fund at WWTC.