Kenneth Garber

WARRENS — Kenneth A. Garber, 90, of Warrens passed away Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at his home.
He was born June 6, 1928, to Ralph and Grace (McNamar) Garber in Warrens. Ken grew up in the Warrens area, farming and logging all of his life. He married Ardella Shaw and later divorced. He then married Lorraine Randall April 3, 1982.
Ken worked for the railroad shops in Tomah and worked on the interstate in 1968. He also worked for several cranberry growers, harvesting cranberries. After retiring, he built several log homes. Ken was an avid hunter and loved deer hunting. He loved his John Deere tractors and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; children, Rick (Nancy) Garber, Charlotte Garber, Joe (Kim) Garber, Rick (Deb) Donovan, Mike Donovan, Scott (Sue) Donovan, Dawn (Doug) Duncan, Tammy (Rodney) Eatherton and Wendy (Luke) Zylka; grandchildren, Nichole Garber, Jessica (Joe) Olsen, Josh (Bridget) Garber, Amy Campbell, Justin (Michelle) Garber, Jamie (Luke) Iverson, Lee, Jackie, Stacy, Sara, Clint (Christina) Donovan, Jennifer Donovan, Miranda and Whitney Donovan, Jason, Tyler, Ben Donovan, Drew (James) Kenworthy, Katelyn (Adam) Gewiss, Kayla (Brandon) Chapman, Bryce Stallard and Kynsea Zylka; and great-grandchildren, Alaina (Firecracker) Alexis, Parker, Henry, Charleigh, Yoda, Wyatt, Morgan, Madi, CJ, Abby, Faith, Noah, Lily, Brielle, Violet, Callie and Adelynn.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth (Ralph) Phillips and Dana; brothers, LeRoy (Betty) and Donald; and stepdaughter, Shirley Lamb.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Warren Mills Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
