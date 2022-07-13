Kenneth George Wheeler, of Wissota Place, formerly of Cadott, met his Lord and Savior on July 12, 2022, at the age of 98.

Kenneth was born May 19, 1924, to Harry E. and Edna O. (Cripe) Wheeler at their home in rural Rock Falls. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School while working for his Uncle Everett at Cripe’s Dairy. Ken served in the State Guard during WWII as a serious injury kept him from being drafted. After the war the State Guard was disbanded, he then joined the National Guard serving until 1956, retiring with the rank of Sgt. 1st Class.

Ken married Marion Meddaugh on March 26, 1944, in Chippewa Falls, where they resided until moving to the farm in Cadott. In 2018, they moved to Wissota Place.

Ken was self-employed as Wheeler Radio Electric until 1966, when he was employed as an electrician at Presto Industries and later at Uni-Royal. Given time, Dad could fix almost anything, often manufacturing parts to repair everything from appliances to farm machinery and more. He loved old tractors and Cub Cadet lawn tractors. He was a member of Chippewa Valley Antique Engine and Model Club, sponsors of Pioneer Days and many other organizations. Through the years he served on many church and Bible camp boards, taught Sunday school, lead youth groups and served in whatever capacity was needed.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (Richard) Scheidler of Jim Falls, Sandra (John) Gerber, Christine (Michael) Sommerfeld, Victoria (Roger) Jenson, all of Chippewa Falls, Susan (Randy) Carstens of Rice Lake, and Pamela Wheeler of Chippewa Falls; sons, Larry (Janice) Wheeler of Cadott and Ronald (Mary Jane) Wheeler of Orange City, Iowa; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandsons. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Hempelman, and sister-in-law, Beatrice Wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 74 years, Marion, in 2018; infant son, Wayne; brothers, Allen and Leigh; sister-in-law, Donna Wheeler and brother-in-law, David Hempelman.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. Kenneth’s son, Ronald Wheeler will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Military Honors will be rendered by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and also one hour prior to the service on Friday morning.

