CASHTON—Kenneth H. Wortman, 81, of Cashton, WI, died unexpectedly at his home on June 22, 2023. If you knew Ken, you KNEW Ken- sometimes a little more than you needed.

Funeral Services will be held, Friday, July 7, 2023, 3:00 P.M. at Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Father Eric Berns will preside. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 12:00 (Noon) until the time of service at the funeral home. There will also be more time for sharing stories after the funeral has concluded. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.