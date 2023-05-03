Kenneth Joseph Meisch (Kenny), 68, of Caledonia, MN walked into the arms of Jesus on April 30, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband, beloved father, and adoring grandpa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caledonia, MN on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 am. Visitation will take place from 9:30am to 11:00am at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Caledonia. Lunch will be served in Holy Family Hall immediately following the service. A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net