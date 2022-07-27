LA CROSSE—Kenneth K. Keller, 68, of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI, where he had resided for the past 10 years.

A gathering in celebration of Ken’s life will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., in La Crosse. Burial, with military honors will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Ken’s full obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.