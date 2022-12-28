CADOTT — Kenneth “Ken” A. Tarbox, 60 of Cadott passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at home with family and in care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Ken was born on Jan. 3, 1962, in Stanley to Ardell and Marilyn (Denning) Tarbox.

He grew up in Jim Falls. Ken married the love of his life Julie Fasbender on July 12, 1980.

Following marriage, they lived in Chippewa County, where Ken worked in the Automotive Industry for 35 plus years.

He enjoyed camping, singing karaoke, watching the Green Bay Packers, watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.

Ken is survived by his wife, Julie Tarbox; children: Jessica Tarbox (Will Weathers) and Jeremy (Melissa) Tarbox; grandchildren: Serena, Bri, Brody, Braxton, Graysen and Lyvia Tarbox, Logan and Gavin Weathers; a brother, Kevin Tarbox; a sister, Kim Starr. He is also survived by an aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ardell and Marilyn Tarbox; a brother, Keith Tarbox and a grandson, Nikolai Smith.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, with Rev. Greg Sima officiating.

Interment will be in the Copp Cemetery, Town of Anson, following the service.

A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and also one hour prior the the services Tuesday morning at the Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred by the family. Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.