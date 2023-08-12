HOLMEN — Kenneth (Ken) Albert Newstrom, 94, of Holmen entered into God's kingdom on Aug. 5, 2023. He was born on Jan. 2, 1929, to Laura and Victor Newstrom.

Ken was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his sons: Scott (Karen), Todd and Mark (Liz); daughter, Lynn (Julius); grandchildren: Kevin, Sean, Laura (Jeremy), Erin and Rylie.

Ken served in the Army during the Korean War as a radio operator. Prior to leaving for the war, Ken married his childhood sweetheart, Jeanne. Upon leaving the military, Ken and Jeanne started to raise a family in Minnesota but ultimately made their way to Orange County, California. After a divorce ended his marriage to Jeanne, Ken met the love of his life, Marie, and they settled down in Placentia, California. During this time, Ken received his degree in electronics engineering and parlayed that into a very successful 30 plus year career at Rockwell International. Upon retiring, Ken moved to Wisconsin to enjoy the country life.

Ken had a strong passion for sports and enjoyed playing golf, softball and basketball, which he played competitively into his early 70s. Other hobbies included bowling, camping, hiking and Sunday drives in the countryside. He was also a huge Packers fan and was glued to the television whenever they played.

Ken was a dedicated family man who loved and supported his children through all their endeavors. He was an extremely hard worker and placed value on the more meaningful things in life. His ability to sacrifice, provide, support and love will be forever ingrained in all who knew him.

Ken will be interred at a future time to Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, where he will join his wife.

