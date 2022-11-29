Kenneth (Ken) Severson of Woodbury, MN, 72, passed away on November 23, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born June 2, 1950 in La Crosse to Laverne and Marion (Stratman) Severson.
Ken grew up in West Salem and graduated from West Salem High School in 1968. He served with the U.S. Marine Corp for two years. On July 25, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Jean Wuensch.
The majority of his professional career was dedicated to transportation management with several companies including Briggs, Yellow Freight, Heartland Express and Transport America. His job took the family to many Midwest locations where many great friends and memories were made.
Ken loved to fish and was always on the hunt for that big walleye. He always had a boat, of various sizes, to take him on the water. As his five grandsons grew, he enjoyed following their sporting events and accomplishments. He was extremely proud of his children and grandsons. In 1997, Ken was diagnosed with kidney disease which made dialysis necessary for a few years. On September 2, 2000, he received a kidney transplant at the University of Minnesota Transplant Center. We are forever grateful to the anonymous donor for her gift of life. We had twenty-two more years with him. Please be an organ donor.His immediate survivors include this wife of 52 years, Gloria, a son Brian (Sarah) Severson of Western Springs, IL, a daughter Kerry Severson of Omaha, NE, his mother Marion Severson of West Salem, his brother Bob (Denise) Severson of West Salem and 5 grandsons, James, Adam and Joey Severson and Aiden and Eli Adams.
He is preceded in death by his father, Laverne Severson, grandparents, in-laws and one special buddy brother-in-law.
Memorials can be made to the National or local kidney foundations or a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.