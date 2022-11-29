Kenneth (Ken) Severson

Ken loved to fish and was always on the hunt for that big walleye. He always had a boat, of various sizes, to take him on the water. As his five grandsons grew, he enjoyed following their sporting events and accomplishments. He was extremely proud of his children and grandsons. In 1997, Ken was diagnosed with kidney disease which made dialysis necessary for a few years. On September 2, 2000, he received a kidney transplant at the University of Minnesota Transplant Center. We are forever grateful to the anonymous donor for her gift of life. We had twenty-two more years with him. Please be an organ donor.His immediate survivors include this wife of 52 years, Gloria, a son Brian (Sarah) Severson of Western Springs, IL, a daughter Kerry Severson of Omaha, NE, his mother Marion Severson of West Salem, his brother Bob (Denise) Severson of West Salem and 5 grandsons, James, Adam and Joey Severson and Aiden and Eli Adams.