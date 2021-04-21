LA FARGE—Kenneth Lloyd Williams, age 91, of La Farge, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, peacefully at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. He was born in Sparta, WI, February 8, 1930, the son of Lloyd and Bess (Nichols) Williams. He was a graduate of Sparta High School and did dairy and hog farming with his father and brother. Kenny was an Army veteran in the Korean War, serving in England as an auxiliary marksman specialist, protecting the U.S. Air Fields there.
On December 5, 1953, he married the love of his life, Hazel (Ellefson) Williams of Viroqua, WI. In 1961, they moved to La Farge, purchasing the Hollis Hagerty farm on County Road D, La Farge. Kenny and Hazel dedicated their life to raising a family and dairy farming. He was recognized locally, statewide, and nationally, as an exceptional cattleman, receiving countless awards for his registered cattle and dairy production. Their sons and granddaughter, Abbey, had the honorable privilege to show and judge his prize possessions throughout the county, state, country, and the World Dairy Expo.
Kenny will be remembered for his love of God, his selfless generosity to his family, neighbors, and community. A long-time member of the Dell United Methodist Church, he would never hesitate to help someone in need. A thankful quiet man, hardworking, but impatient when there was work to be done. He was not one for long conversation, but when he had something to say, ask his neighbors, his voice could be heard across the ridge top.
He is survived by his children: David and Tina (Donaldson) Williams of La Farge, Richard and Sue (Garavalia) Williams of Coon Valley, and Kathy Williams-Larson of La Crosse; grandchildren: Kristy Larson of La Crosse, Kyle Larson of La Crosse, and Abbey Williams of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Hazel in 2001; sister, Bunetta (Earl) Schwanke; brother, Roger Williams; and grandson, Gavin Kenneth Williams, the son of Rick and Sue.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Dell United Methodist Church or the La Farge Rescue Squad appreciated.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Dell United Methodist Church. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Kenneth was laid to rest at Dell Cemetery with full military honors. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.