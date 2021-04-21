LA FARGE—Kenneth Lloyd Williams, age 91, of La Farge, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, peacefully at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. He was born in Sparta, WI, February 8, 1930, the son of Lloyd and Bess (Nichols) Williams. He was a graduate of Sparta High School and did dairy and hog farming with his father and brother. Kenny was an Army veteran in the Korean War, serving in England as an auxiliary marksman specialist, protecting the U.S. Air Fields there.

On December 5, 1953, he married the love of his life, Hazel (Ellefson) Williams of Viroqua, WI. In 1961, they moved to La Farge, purchasing the Hollis Hagerty farm on County Road D, La Farge. Kenny and Hazel dedicated their life to raising a family and dairy farming. He was recognized locally, statewide, and nationally, as an exceptional cattleman, receiving countless awards for his registered cattle and dairy production. Their sons and granddaughter, Abbey, had the honorable privilege to show and judge his prize possessions throughout the county, state, country, and the World Dairy Expo.