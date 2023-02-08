Kenneth M. Prince

KENOSHA - Kenneth Mark Prince, 65, of Kenosha, died Monday , December 5, 2022, at his home.

His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Kenny stayed strong until the end.

Kenny was born November 14, 1957, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Kenneth and Sylvia (Bowe) Prince. Kenny graduated from Bloomer High School in May 1975 and then went on to honorably serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1975-1983.

Throughout Kenny's professional life, he managed various grocery stores and later went on to restaurant management. Kenny enjoyed paying cards, especially Sheepshead. He was an avid and devoted Packer fan. Kenny also loved showering people with gifts. He was kindhearted, generous and very thoughtful.

Kenny is survived by three brothers: Donovan (Cindy) of Marshfield, Randall of Spring, TX and Bruce of Menomonie; three sisters: Charlotte Davis of New Auburn, Joyce (Jim) Schmidt of Bloomer and Paulette (Mark) Tomasovich of Holcombe; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his lifelong friend, Matt Hartman and the Hartman family.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Dan Prince and Bill Prince.

Interment of cremains will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner this spring. Kenny asked that friends and family play a few hands of Sheepshead in hopes that you draw the two black Queens from the blinds and score that "nine-bagger" that all Sheepshead lovers hope for!