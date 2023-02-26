CHIPPEWA — Kenneth Michael Pollack, 46, of Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 17, 2023.

Kenny was born July 3, 1976, in La Crosse, Wis. He was a graduate of Memorial High School. He worked many years for Indianhead Foods. He was employed at Fleet Farm Distribution Center until recently.

He is survived by his father, Steven Pollack of La Crescent, Minn.; mother, Janice (Thesing) James-Tobisch of Sedgwick, Kan.; sisters, Jennifer (Jeff) Erickson of Timnath, Colo., SueAnn Coleman of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Sarah (Adam) Petara of Eau Claire, Wis.; brother, Alex Pollack of Aberdeen, S.D.; step-sister, Genevieve Schnuelle of Homen, Wis.; grandmother, Jean Pollack; as well as many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Schrader.

Kenny will forever be remembered for his zest of grilling, golfing, hunting, fishing, shooting pool and darts, listening to the Brewers ballgames, and rooting for his Viking and Chiefs football teams. He was an avid collector of sports memorabilia and coins. He will be sadly missed.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Park, 1515 Rod and Gun Park Drive., Eau Claire, WI 54701.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Go Fund Me for Kenny. https://www.gofundme.com/f/kenny-pollack?qid=837909c542771cf1bbd343caf1d32d38

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.