Kenneth Olaf Henrikson

Kenneth Olaf Henrikson, age 84, passed away peacefully April 26, 2021 in Bemidji, Minnesota. He was born October 12, 1934 to Martin and Ruby Henrikson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ron. He is survived by his sisters: Barb Theis and Cindy Hood (Frank); his daughters: Kendra (Chris) Wiesmeyer and Lisa (Tom) Bowen; and his grandchildren: Elliott and Henrik Wiesmeyer and Richmond, Helene, and Diana Bowen.

A celebration of life will be held at the Viroqua VFW August 14, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

