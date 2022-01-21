Kenneth Otto Peterson

Kenneth Otto Peterson, 90, of Saint Joseph, Michigan, formerly of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away January 10, 2022, at Spectrum Health- Lakeland. Kenneth was born to Otto and Jessie (Samson) Peterson June 1, 1931, in Monroe County, Wisconsin.

After serving in the Army, he moved to Mishawaka, Indiana where he married Carolyn Felger on February 24,1955 in South Bend, Indiana. He worked for AEP in South Bend and was transferred to Benton Harbor in 1964, and made his home in Southwest Michigan. Ken enjoyed woodworking and gardening and he had a social spirit and would help local farmers and met his friends every morning for coffee and gossip. Ken enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Kenneth is survived by his children: Robert Peterson of Stevensville and Doris (Peterson) Glowacki of Saint Joseph; his grandchildren: Christopher Peterson, Courtney Peterson, Kelly (Nathan) Biek. Johnathon (Sarah) Glowacki, and Michael (Taylor) Glowacki; great-grandchildren: Emmalynn and Elouise Glowacki, and Addison and Kylene Biek.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn; his parents; and siblings: Melvin Peterson, Merlin Peterson and Loraine (Peterson) Reed.

A private graveside service will be held on at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Due to covid, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army: Benton Harbor Corps, 233 Michigan St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022.

Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services, 269-556-9450.