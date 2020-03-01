Kenneth Paul Clements

After retirement he filled his time as the treasurer of the Team Bass Club and ran their Bass Taxi for local fishing tournaments for many years. Ken was known in the community for making and repairing fishing rods, but that was just a portion of the talent and handiness that he showed with all projects he was a part of. Dad, Grandpa Ken or Kenny, was always the person we relied on for anything we needed. Kenny was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed.