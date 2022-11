LA CROSSE — Kenneth Richard Erdman, 76, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2002, at Mayo Clinic Health System. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Eagles Club, 630 Sixth St. S., La Crosse. Visitation will start at 10:30 a.m. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.