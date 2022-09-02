CHIPPEWA FALLS—Kenneth Robert Belknap, Jr., age 83, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at St. Mary’s Mayo Hospital, Rochester, MN.

Kenneth, Jr. was born May 19, 1939, to Kenneth, Sr. and Martha (Anderson) at Luther Hospital of Eau Claire and lived his childhood in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Kenny graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1959.

Ken will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Carol (Black) Belknap. The high school sweethearts were married October 7, 1961 at Central Lutheran Church of Chippewa Falls, WI.

After marrying, they resided in Lake City, MN, where he worked at Gould from 1960-1963, earning his Tool and Dye Apprenticeship.

In 1965 he began his career at Uniroyal Tire Co. in Eau Claire and in addition, with his brother Marvin, was a Proprietor of The Sportsman’s Shop in Chippewa Falls, WI.

When Eau Claire Uniroyal closed, Ken and Carol moved to Tuscaloosa, AL where he continued to work at BF Goodrich until retiring in 2014. After 26 years, they returned to Chippewa Falls, WI in 2016.

Avid woodsmen, the “Three Musketeers”, Ken, Dale Bowe and Tom Frederick created endless tall tales of their adventures as standing board members of the White River Hilton Hunting Camp and Frosty’s Hunting Shack in Mason, WI.

Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth, Sr. and Martha (Anderson) Belknap, siblings Marvin Belknap and Linda Bateman.

Survived by loving wife Carol Joan (Black) Belknap; three daughters: Jodie (Barbara) Belknap, Jamie (Duane) Ginder, Jeanine (Jesse Nicolai) Phillips; seven grandchildren: Chelsie (Rick) Robinson, Megan (Kevin Sykes) Ginder, Kenny (Michelle) Ginder, Tessa (Collin Van Ryen) Ginder, Reagan Phillips, Mason Phillips and Sully Phillips; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Shirley (Neil) Brown, Sharon (Dale) Bowe; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the St. Mary’s Mayo Rochester Hospital doctors, nurses and CCU staff for the amazing care given to Kenneth, Jr.

Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 8, 2022, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.

A Celebration Of Life, with light meal and refreshments to follow the memorial service at Lake Hallie Eagles Club, 2588 Hallie Rd., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would appreciate donations made to Irvine Park, one of Kenny’s favorite childhood places. Donations can be sent directly to: Irvine Park Offices at City Hall, 30 West Central St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.