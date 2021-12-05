 Skip to main content
Kenneth Robert Meinking

RACINE — Kenneth Robert Meinking, 83, passed away at his residence on November 30, 2021.

Kenneth was born on March 30, 1938, to the late Walter and Elizabeth (nee: Larson) Meinking. Kenneth is survived by his two sisters, Lois (Paul) Leaird and Janet Jensen.

Kenneth served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He worked many years at SC Johnson Wax and completed his professional career in sales of automotive parts.

There will be a memorial service for Kenneth at the funeral home on Friday, December 17, 2021, at noon.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, 3915 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402. (262) 639-8000. www.purath-strand.com.

