Kenneth W. Pape, age 91, of La Crescent, Minnesota, formerly of Ridgeway, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Springbrook Village in La Crescent.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine, Minnesota. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.