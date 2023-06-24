Kenneth W. Perren, 71, died on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Lohffs Assisted Living in Whitewater, WI. He was born on August 2, 1951 in Galveston, TX to Homer and Shirley (Duquette) Perren, Sr. Ken was raised in La Crosse and served in the US Army. Ken was nice and caring and like to crack jokes to make people laugh. Ken was called the pizza man back in the day. Everyone downtown would yell to get some pizza from him. He would walk a cart full of pizza slices on 3rd and 4th Streets , would crack his jokes and sometimes give out free pizza to people he knew. Ken was kind to people and very much outspoken. He would tell it like he saw it. Ken really loved his kids a lot and even though he didn’t get to know them much he would talk about them a lot and how he missed them. Ken loved his family very much.