Kent R. Anderson, age 76, was born on October 24, 1946 shortly after his twin sister at the Sparta Hospital. He passed away on February 25, 2023 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, LaCrosse. He graduated from Tomah High School Class of 1965 and later from vocational school in LaCrosse.

Kent grew up in Valley Junction on the Grygleski Cranberry Marsh where his father was employed. He served in US Air Force in ammunitions including 3 tours in Vietnam. Kent retired from IMMA at Fort McCoy with over 30 years of service as a heavy mobile equipment mechanic.

In 1997, he married Marilyn (Macaulay) Hamilton on Diamond Head in Hawaii. They resided in the house he and his cousin, Dale Anderson built during the bi centennial near Wyeville. He loved spending many hours in the garage working on projects and planning new ones. Happiness to Kent was watching Gunsmoke over and over again. In his younger days, he could be found at Tomah Sparta Speedway driving the Green Weenie.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Helen (Fell) Anderson and his twin sister, Karen Fortman.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; brother, Ray “Porky” (Jeanette) Anderson of New Lisbon; stepson, Erik (Jennifer) Hamilton of Bloomington, MN and their children, Silas and twins, Asher and Elsie. He is also survived by brothers-in-law: Bernard Fortman of Oregon, WI and Gary Maccaulay of Tomah, nephew, nieces, good friend, Ed Rezin and his favorite cookie lady, Sandy Noth.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 1:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor Dennis Frost will officiate. Burial will be in the Wyeville Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon until the time of the services. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Memorials in Kent’s memory can be given to Chasing Daylights Animal Shelter or Gundersen Hospice.