LA CROSSE — Kermit L Newcomer, M.D., of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born in Bryan, Ohio, on November 15, 1930, to Elwin and Pauline (Condit) Newcomer. He was raised, along with his 4 siblings, Condit, Harriet, Paul, and Eleanor, on the family farm in northwest Ohio. He grew up immersed in farm life, including chores and responsibilities, but found time to be active in 4-H, Boy Scouts and high school athletics. It was there that his parents instilled importance of hard work, family and community service. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1948, and attended Ohio State University with plans to become a veterinarian. However, after a change of heart, he decided to attend medical school. It was at Ohio State where he met the love of his life, Barbara Jean Gibson, and they married on August 3, 1957. They were happily married for the next 64 years. He received his medical degree from Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1959. After medical school, he joined the US Army Medical Corps, completing his medical internship and residency at Walter Reed General Hospital in Washington, DC. From 1963 to 1966 he served at the US Army Hospitals in Germany and in Denver, Colorado.

In 1967, he and his young family moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin. He joined the medical staff at Gundersen clinic. It was there that he would spend his medical career as an internist and nephrologist until his retirement in 1995. As a physician, he was known as a kind and thoughtful provider, often taking extra time to care for his patients and to teach medical students and residents. He also was involved in leadership of the clinic, first serving on the Executive Board, then spending 6 years as the Clinic President. Under his leadership clinical, educational, and research services of the clinic improved and expanded.

In addition to a busy clinical practice, he made time to accept leadership positions in various levels of organized medicine and civic activity. This included the State Medical Society, American Medical Association, and the American Group Practice Association. He served for 28 years as the sports team physician at Central High School. He served as the President of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, on the Boards at Western Technical College Foundation, Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation and the Salvation Army. With Barbara, he served as a campaign co-chair for the United Way.

After his retirement, he volunteered for the next 12 years using his expertise to improve healthcare delivery systems for renal and primary care in communities in Russia and Ukraine. Working with the US State Department, along with other medical volunteers, he helped establish a renal dialysis Center, along with primary care network clinics. In recognition of his volunteerism, philanthropy and community service, he was awarded the Wisconsin Medical Society Presidential Citation and the American Medical Association’s Benjamin Rush award.

In his free time he enjoyed golfing and skiing with family and friends. He valued many special friendships including his medical school classmates, the Barlow Society, and the “Stitchers.”

Kermit is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his children: Lisa (Sam) Sauer, Michael (Rebecca) Newcomer, Amy (Chris) Healy; six grandchildren: Matthew and Emily Newcomer, Christopher Jr., Katelyn, and Molly Healy, and Kathryn Sauer; as well as his nieces and nephews. He is further survived by J. Richard Briggs, a medical school classmate and best man at his wedding, and his wife, Marilyn.

He was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses.

