LA CROSSE—Kerry James Saunders, 78, of La Crosse, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 26, 2021.

He was born February 23, 1943, in Minneapolis, MN, to Victor and Virginia (Herkal) Saunders. His family moved to La Crosse, where he graduated from Central High School in 1961. On November 9, 1968, Kerry married Janice Dahlen at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cashton, WI.Kerry worked for La Crosse Beauty Supply for many years and then Reinhart Foods for another 25 years before he retired in 2008. In his free time, Kerry loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1920 of La Crosse and the Chaseburg Rod & Gun Club. He was also a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse until the parish disbanded.

Kerry is survived by his loving wife, Jan; his siblings: Gale (James) Smith of Minnetonka, MN, Lynn (Steve) Hansen of Bloomington, IN, and Christopher (Sherrie) Saunders of Montello, WI; and nieces and nephews: Stephanie Smith of Maple Grove, MN, Sven Hansen and Eric Hansen, both of Madison, WI, Roxanne Panter of Atlanta, GA, and Rich Stoffels and Frank Stoffels, both of Madison, WI; and grand nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Jan’s family: her brothers: Kurt Dahlen and Rod (Kathy) Dahlen; nephew and niece, Kyle (Andrea) Dahlen and Abby (Devon) Little; and grand nephews: Owen Little, and Cade and Bennett Dahlen. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Phil Waselik will officiate. Private family burial will take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Memorials may be given in Kerry’s memory to the charitable organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.