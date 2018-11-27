ONALASKA — Kevin “Bacon” P. Beron, 60, of Onalaska passed away unexpectedly Friday Nov. 23, 2018.
He was born in Sparta, Oct. 31, 1958, to James R. and Charlene J. (Everson) Beron.
He is survived by his wife, Heidi Beron of Onalaska; two sons, Kyle (Pam) Beron of Waunakee, Wis., Jacob Beron of Sparta; stepchildren, Brandon, Cheyanne and Colton; granddaughter, Grace; siblings, Rick (Judy Koopman) of Rockland, Tim (Kathy) Beron of Rockland, Terry (Lisa) Beron of Sparta, Jennifer (James) Lockman of Bangor; and many beloved friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Alec; and brothers-in-law, Scott and Kenneth.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 3 p.m. until the time of services Friday afternoon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.