CALEDONIA, Minn. — Kevin J. Nolan passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at Caledonia Care and Rehab.
He was born in Chicago to the late James and Viona Nolan May 16, 1954. He is survived by his siblings, Denise (late Charles) Elliott, John (Elizabeth), Patricia; stepsons, Heath Simpson (Alex) and Robert Heilman (Tahnee), their children Easton and Holter; and many, many friends.
Kevin was an over the road trucker for many years and enjoyed the outdoors and the open roads.
A remembrance gathering of friends is being planned for a later date. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel.