Kevin Ray Janzen

TAYLOR - Kevin Ray Janzen, 58, passed away April 11, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born July 15, 1964, at Vernon Memorial Hospital, the son of Arnold and Dorothy (Rumppe) Janzen. The family lived in Cashton, WI until 1976 when the family moved to Taylor, WI.

At the age of 16, Kevin would ride along with his dad, Arnie who taught Kevin the skills of driving trucks, which was his career throughout his life. Kevin graduated in 1983 from Taylor High School. In 1992 Kevin married and had three boys who he took great pride in watching them grow into the men they have become. After their divorce, Kevin met and married Lisa Johnson where he gained three more children, a step-daughter, and two step-sons. They spent 30 wonderful years together.

He was a Volunteer for the Taylor Fire Department and a big supporter of every Annual Truck and Tractor Pull. He enjoyed working with the Taylor FFA Alumni preparing their pulling tracks. His passion was camping and being with family and friends.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Lisa Janzen; sons: Dustin, Kyle (Julie), Tyler (Tiffanie) Janzen, Amanda Olson, Jordan (Karine) Zinn, Jared (Marisa) Zinn; sister, Kathy (Bill) Nasseth; brothers: Mark (Luanne), Scott, John (Brenda) and Brent (Lisa) Janzen. Kevin took great pride and love for his many grandchildren: Logan, Jameson, Jana, Jackson, Brycen, Annelise, Bryanna, Kellen, Kieryn, Peyton, Devyn (Jadzia) and one great-granddaughter, Ozzy. Kevin was loved and will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Janzen and granddaughter, Anna Janzen.

A service celebrating Kevin Janzen's life will be held at the Taylor Lutheran Church, 111 Church St., Taylor, WI, on April 22, 2023. Visitation starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m., with a lunch and a Celebration of Life following at 1:00 p.m. at Taylor Community Center.

Thank you for the cards, visits, and phone calls, they helped him through these difficult times. Thank you to the Taylor coffee club for the conversation, treats, and coffee.

