Kevin Reed Franks

TOMAH—Kevin Reed Franks, age 48, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse. He was born in Tomah, Wisconsin to Kenneth and Ann (Kobleska) Franks. He was a 1991 graduate of Tomah High School.

Kevin was united in marriage to Amy Johnson on July 30, 1994, in Tomah. Kevin and Amy were blessed with three wonderful children that were the light of Kevin’s life. You could always find him at any of their events. Whether it was a sport or music performance, Kevin was his kids’ number one supporter and fan.

Kevin worked at Habelman Brothers Cranberry marsh for over 20 years. Prior to working at Habelman, he worked at Cardinal TG and Culligan of Tomah. He was a genuine man, always willing to lend a hand. There was never a time where Kevin wouldn’t volunteer. He was always there to help family and friends with their projects. Kevin also spent many hours making the sets come alive for Vacation Bible School and the Seven Rivers Figure Skating Clubs’ annual spring show. Some would say he was a bit of a perfectionist, but he found pride and joy in the details.

In his free time, Kevin loved to spend time with family and friends, camping, traveling, playing cards, games, bean bags, and shooting pool (especially when he was winning). His nieces, nephews, and extended family loved spending time with their “FUNcle” Kevin. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. The adventures he had always gave him many great stories to tell.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; children: Emma, Bergen, and Brede; his parents: Kenneth and Ann Franks; grandmother, Ruby Butterfuss; siblings: Michele (David) Burton, Craig (Dani) Franks, Ryan (Karissa) Franks and Andrea Franks; father-in-law, Ray Johnson; sister-in-law, Teri (Gregg) Kenyon; brother-in-law, Tim (Anne) Johnson; along with many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Dana and Evelyn Franks; William Kobleska Sr.; step-grandfather, Leonard Butterfuss; mother-in-law, Diane Johnson; his aunt, Susan Von Haden; and his uncle, Phillip Franks.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tomah. Rev. David Wurdeman will officiate. Burial will follow in the La Grange Cemetery, Tomah, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.