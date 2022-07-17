LA CROSSE — Kim D. Barbier, age 82, of La Crosse, Wis., passed peacefully on July 7 in her home, lovingly surrounded by her three children.

Kim was born in Hanoi, Vietnam, on August 20, 1939, to Anthony Do Tri Le and Anne Nguyen Thi Ngoc. She was one of 11 children in a vibrant Vietnamese-Catholic family. She married Arthur G. Barbier on July 18, 1964, in Saigon. They shared 51 wonderfully blessed years of marriage & family before Art passed.

A devoted wife and mother, she excelled in all ways creating a loving, nurturing home for her family. She dedicated her life to God & family & the Church. Throughout her life up to her last moments on earth, Kim prayed tirelessly for her loved ones and the world.

Beloved Kim is survived by her three children: Louise of Kansas City, Mo., Gary of La Crosse, Wis., and Yvonne of Cambridge, Mass.; her six siblings: Anh Tuan, Kim Lien, Kim Chi, Anh Hao, Anh Hung, and Kim Cham and their families; and other extended family in the United States and abroad.

Kim was preceded in death by her husband, Art; parents, Anthony Do Tri Le and Anne Nguyen Thi Ngoc; siblings: Kim Loan, Kim Quy, Kim Oanh, Anh Dung; parents-in-law, Gerhard and Paula Barbier; sister-in-law, Louise Barbier; and step mother-in-law, Agnes Barbier.

Kim requested memorials to: St. Joseph The Workman Cathedral of La Crosse, Roncalli Newman Parish of La Crosse, The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe of La Crosse & EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network).

The Mass of Christian Burial for Kim will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at St. Joseph The Workman Cathedral, La Crosse. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the Mass at Church from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

The Barbier family wishes to extend a very special “Thank You” to the dedicated Medical/Hospice Team at Gundersen Health, the wonderful caring staff at the Willows, and all Kim’s beloved family and friends who visited her at the Willows and prayed for her.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.