Kim Marie Carrington passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep at her favorite place on Lake Superior in Ontonagon County, Michigan on April 15, 2021. She was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin February 8, 1957 to Edgar J. Carrington and Bonnie V. Carrington.

She graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1975. Prior to her retirement in March 2021, she worked at Mecca Sportswear in Tomah, Wisconsin.

Kim enjoyed fishing, camping, and bonfires. She appreciated a good Lake Superior sunset. Kim will be missed for her devotion to family, sense of humor, and her concern for others.

Kim is survived by her sister, Aimee; her brother, Peter; numerous nieces and nephews and many, many close friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Susan and a brother, Michael.

A Celebration of Kim’s life will be held at a later time. Cane Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.