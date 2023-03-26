LA CROSSE — Kimberly A. Thompson, age 67, of La Crosse, Wis., died on March 19, 2023, after a short battle with lung cancer. Kimberly was born on September 23, 1955, to Virginia and Orin Thompson in Norfolk, England, while Orin was serving as Captain in the U.S. Air Force.

Kimberly had a stroke while in her early 20s leaving her with physical limitations. Because of her courage, strength, and determination these limitations did not stop her from enthusiastically living life. She was often seen riding her bike around La Crosse with her two beloved companions; a blue and gold parrot named Aries and beautiful peach cockatoo named Corky perched upon the handlebars of her bike.

She was an inspiration to many and was deeply involved in the community. She volunteered at the former Myrick Park Zoo, where she cared for the birds and turkeys. She was a trusted faithful servant to the Women's Jail Ministry for many years. She was clean and sober for over 35 years and was an active participant in the recovering community.

Kim was a true nature lover and enjoyed being outside. She also made special bonds with animals especially horses, bords, cats, and dogs. She will be remembered for giving small thoughtful gifts and sending cards in the mail. Kim had a great sense of humor and was extremely social, making friends wherever she went. She was known to dress in bold and colorful outfits. She will be missed by the community.

The family would like to thank Jay Lokken and Ken Riley for the support and friendship they provided Kimberly over the years.

Kim is survived by siblings: Tristan Thompson of Wautoma, Wis., Tracy Thompson of La Crosse, Chris (Julie) Thompson, and their children: Christopher, Matt, Alex, and Lucas, all of Knoxville, Tenn., and Heidi (Richard) Ferris of Winona, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orin and Virginia Thompson.

A celebration of life for Kimberly will take place at a future date this spring.

